Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Khan questions where AmaZulu's Sithebe would fit in at Amakhosi

Former Kaizer Chiefs development and assistant coach Farouk Khan has questioned which role AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe would take up if he is signed by Amakhosi.

Chiefs are yet to sign a player in the current mid-season transfer window but reports suggest Sithebe is close to arriving at Naturena.

But Khan believes the Usuthu man might not have any place in the Chiefs midfield if he is to sign for the club.

“And the big question you got to ask is, by him signing for Chiefs which position will he take up because you got Nkosingiphile Ngcobo doing so well at the moment,” Khan told KickOff.

“You've got Dolly as well who is more offensive but he's also an attacking midfielder, and you know you always got to consider him in your line-up. The big case is when he gets his opportunity, is he gonna take in his stride with both hands or he is gonna struggle a little bit at first?

“We are going to have to wait and see because when you go to a team like Chiefs who are struggling at the moment to be consistent, and when people are depending on you there's a lot of pressure.”

There have been comparisons between Sithebe and Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala.

But Khan feels it would be asking for too much from the Usuthu man by drawing comparisons between the two.

“I think it's very big shoes that he needs to fill, he's never been good consistently over a while,” said Khan.

“He did show certain glimpses when Cavin Johnson was there, I think he played some good football, subsequently he's been in and out of AmaZulu for some reason or whatever. But again he is a very good player.

“But you know you must take into account when you go to Chiefs it's not only about being a very good player, it's about being a complete player because the expectations at Chiefs are greater than anywhere else.

“At a smaller club you can get away with etcetera, etcetera but at Chiefs, the minute you don't perform automatically the fans start to be on your back you know. You have one poor performance they will hammer you.”

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has already said they are not keen to let Sithebe join Chiefs.