Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt invited for Manchester City visit, counts on important Guardiola meeting

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has revealed he will visit Premier League side Manchester City and hopes to have an important meeting with Pep Guardiola.

Hunt will leave for the Etihad on April 18, and the former Chippa United tactician pointed out what he expects to learn from the sojourn.

"I will meet the person that does the methodology to find out what they look for and what they don’t want, those types of things," Hunt said according to Soccer Laduma.

"I am also going to be around the fitness and training team. But obviously, the most important meeting will be with Pep [Guardiola] himself.

"They are busy, but I will be with the first team and going to their training session in the two days, I have seen in the itinerary that they’ve given me a slot there and there is time,"

"The expectations are to see their professionalism and to see how they do things. I think, obviously, it will also be about seeing how we do things compared to them – we can’t compare the facilities and things like that, but the training sessions and methodology."

Hunt, who is on the job market after leaving Chippa United, revealed how he got the invitation.

"The trip came through Omar [Berrada], who runs the City Football Group worldwide and who Pep reports to basically, because he runs the football side of things," he concluded

"He is a friend of my friend, so that is how it was arranged because it is very difficult to get these visits arranged. They don’t just allow it, you can’t just get into Manchester United and places like that [easily]."

Article continues below

Hunt’s visit to the Manchester club comes at a time when the Premier League race is heating up. The Citizens are on top and their main challengers, Liverpool, whom they drew 2-2 with on Sunday, are second with seven games remaining.

Guardiola’s side is also in the FA Cup semi-final, where they will face Liverpool on April 16.

The Citizens are in the Champions League mix too and will face Atletico Madrid on April 13 for the second leg after securing a 1-0 win in the first leg encounter at Etihad.