Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt finds 'no problems at all at Chippa United'

The Chilli Boys tactician appears to have already settled down in Port Elizabeth

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt appears to have moved on from a frustrating stint at Kaizer Chiefs, but argues “football has no style of play” after remarks suggesting he might not establish a defined game identity at his new club.

Hunt spent nine largely disappointing months at Chiefs and left the club while facing the threat of Premier Soccer League relegation but in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

He is now at a club with a reputation of frequently changing coaches but has so far enjoyed life in Port Elizabeth.

“We are still looking at a few players, obviously we need to get a squad you know. There are a couple of trialists at the moment‚” said Hunt as per Sowetan Live.

“We will be ready for the start of the season but we need players. We will have to take it one game at a time when the season starts and see what happens. For me personally, it has been fine since I arrived at Chippa, no problems at all. This is one of those things that happen in football.”

In an interview with Chippa's media department, the championship-winning coach argues that “football is football” with no distinctive style of play.

While under Hunt, Chiefs struggled to have a unique playing identity.

The decorated coach is sometimes known for his radical approaches like not being a fan of video analysis and GPS vests.

“We are trying to make the fitness levels up obviously. It’s pre-season and we are also trying to look for a few combinations so it’s a bit of a mixture,” Hunt said.

“It’s not about the style [of play]. Football has no style of play. Football is football. Once we nail down the core of the players, we can certainly work on certain things we are trying to do and implement.

“Game intelligence is something we certainly need to work on. Game intelligence is quite wide, we need to get a little bit clever in how we play the game and we have to have one or two ways of doing things. We also need some diversity when game situations give you different scenarios.

“We have to understand that. That takes working with players who are going to play. We have a few trialists here which is quite unique but something I am used to and expected.”