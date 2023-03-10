Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Ertugral faults Zwane for Bimenyimana struggles - 'Amakhosi need to to find its identity'

Muhsin Ertugral believes Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is struggling at Kaizer Chiefs owing to Arthur Zwane's tactics.

Bimenyimana's last league goal for Chiefs was last year

Striker was recently booed by Amakhosi fans

Ertugral opines why Bimenyimana is struggling

WHAT HAPPENED: Bimenyimana has not hit top form recently and the fans are not happy about it, especially in this critical time when Chiefs are chasing several targets.

Ertugral believes Zwane's tactics are partly to blame because Amakhosi are also struggling to find their identity under the rookie coach.

The 63-year-old also called for consistency if the Soweto heavyweights are to challenge for silverware.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am saying that Zwane's tactics play a role in [Bimenyimana's] recent poor form because the team needs to find its identity," Ertugral told This is Africa.

"It is not enough to win one game, but, the team needs to move towards the process of challenging. This is what the supporters demand. I feel Chiefs haven’t found the right rhythm or the right DNA."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former Chiefs coach underlined the importance of ensuring players are psychologically taken care of to ensure they are mentally fit to deliver when called upon.

“This is an incident that happens all over the world... The coach had to substitute [Bimenyimana against Richards Bay] because he was not fulfilling the expectations of the team and because of the stress from the supporters," Ertugral continued.

"Everybody knows the expectation of a team like Kaizer Chiefs is very high. Chiefs have not been successful as a club for a long time. Because of this, the demands are very high on the players.

"Therefore, when you substitute a player, you then must work on that player from a psychological point of view in training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana has gone eight Premier Soccer League matches without either a goal or an assist.

The last time the Burundi forward scored for Amakhosi in the league was the last day of 2022 in the team's 2-0 win over Golden Arrows, when he scored one and assisted the other.

Since then it has not been easy for the 25-year-old, who has managed to score seven goals in 15 top-flight matches.

Zwane must surely hope Bimenyimana returns to form soon to help the team stage a solid challenge for the Nedbank Cup and push for Caf Champions League qualification.

WHAT NEXT: Bimenyimana might be handed a start on Sunday when the Glamour Boys host Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium.