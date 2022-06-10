Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter engaged in talks with Tanzania giants Simba SC

The tactician has already met with Wekundu wa Msimbazi, and GOAL can authoritatively reveal that most of the terms have been agreed

Tanzania Mainland League heavyweights Simba SC are in talks with former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Stuart Baxter with hopes of making him their next coach.

The position fell vacant at Wekundu wa Msimbazi recently fired Pablo Franco Martin after the team's struggles domestically. They have been in the market for a new coach and they are keen on landing the ex-Amakhosi man.

"Apart from performing well domestically, Simba are keen on getting someone who can help them deliver the continental trophy," a source from the club told GOAL on Friday.

"Contact has already been made with Baxter and the club is optimistic about reaching an agreement to work together. He is an experienced coach and the club's management remains hopeful of getting his services.

"Most of the things have been agreed, just a few remaining including the working terms and the wages."

Simba started the season hoping to continue their dominance locally but it has not been the case. They are currently trailing leaders and fierce rivals Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) by 13 points.

The Msimbazi-based charges were also knocked out of the Tanzania FC Cup by Yanga.

In continental competition, Simba started the season in the Caf Champions League before getting relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup. They were, however, knocked out of the annual competition by South African giants Orlando Pirates in the quarter-final.

Simba target Baxter was relieved of his duties at Chiefs late in April owing to struggles in all competitions.

By the time of his exit, the Soweto-based team were already ruled out of the league title race and eliminated from the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

It was his second stint at the club; his initial one had come between 2012 and 2015 whereby he managed to win two Premier Soccer League titles.