Ex-Kaizer Chiefs captain Tau concerned by Orlando Pirates' failure to catch Mamelodi Sundowns

Masandawana are still sitting at the top of the PSL standings despite having played their last league game on February 17

Former Orlando Pirates captain Jimmy Tau is concerned by the Soweto giants' failure to catch PSL log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Masandawana are currently placed at the top of the league standings - three points above second-placed SuperSport United and four above third-placed Pirates.

This is despite Sundowns having been inactive in the PSL since February 17 when they brushed aside Chippa United 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Since then SuperSport and Pirates have played three games and two matches respectively in the league.

On Tuesday, Pirates secured a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in Soweto, while SuperSport succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu FC in Durban.

"When they look at it, Pirates will say they got the three points, it gets them closer to the leading pack which is SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns," Tau told SuperSport TV.

"But my call for concern would be Sundowns are on 16 games and no one has really closed the gap and most teams have played 19 games."

Sundowns, who have been focusing on their Caf Champions League duties, now have three matches in hand in the PSL.

Having won the 2002/03 PSL title with Pirates, Tau feels the Soweto giants and SuperSport missed an opportunity to make Sundowns' task difficult.

"So, they can still come back and win two games and increase the lead. So this was an opportunity for a team like SuperSport and Pirates to close the gap," the former Kaizer Chiefs captain added.

"And make sure that when Sundowns come back it makes their task a bit difficult, but they are now sitting on 16 games and the teams are yet to catch them."

Article continues below

Sundowns are set to face DR Congolese giants TP Mazembe in their third Champions League Group B game which will be played in Lubumbashi on March 6.

The Brazilians' next PSL game is against relegation-threatened Black Leopards at home on March 21 as they resume their title defence campaign.

Their Tshwane rivals SuperSport will host Galaxy on March 5 and Pirates are set to travel to the Eastern Cape to fave Chippa United on March 6.