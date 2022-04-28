Ex-Kaizer Chiefs’ assistant coach Khan defends Ngcobo: ‘We shouldn't hang the boy out to dry’

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has defended Njabulo Ngcobo after the defender came under criticism following his actions during the Premier Soccer League game against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Ngcobo’s blunder allowed Arrows – who went on to win 2-1 and handed Amakhosi their third straight defeat - to score the equalizer at the hour mark.

The defender did not even shake hands with coach Dillon Sheppard when he was substituted.

"We shouldn't hang the boy out to dry as he wasn't the best defender last year by mistake. Coaches are there to rectify and not to highlight mistakes," Khan told KickOff.

"I feel like it's a moment where he made a mistake, was feeling regretful, and was not happy.

"The incident that happened was purely out of frustration, when Sheppard put out his hand, he wasn't even looking in Sheppard's direction when he tried to hit his hand, but he missed his hand.

"It's not a nice thing when a situation like that arises, and everybody is looking at the incident but not looking at why he made the mistake.

"Yes, when he got the ball he tried to make a pass, and it wasn't on, but you've got to ask the question; Where was the rest of his defense?

"I think even as the last man, you should always have cover."

As Khan excused Ngcobo for his actions, he feels the star was remorseful and that the second mistake was a result of the effect of the first one.

"I've seen players at the top level making those mistakes, you know, so it's not uncommon," Khan added.

"I think he was very remorseful after making that mistake, he felt very bad that he let the team down.

"Ngcobo made a mistake, yes, and I think he should have done better, but I think he didn't have enough cover.

"The second mistake he did I think he was still focusing on the first mistake, once you make a mistake in your mind, your confidence drops.

"Remember once you become fearful, you become paralysed by fear."