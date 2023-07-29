Ex-Kaizer Chefs star Nurkovic saga sparks reaction from Maduka after Royal AM transfer ban - 'Life goes on'

Royal AM coach John Maduka has responded to his club being banned by Fifa from signing players.

Nurkovic never played a single official match for Royal AM

But his departure left Royal AM owing him

The club will now pay him as per CAS' order

WHAT HAPPENED? Royal AM were sanctioned by the world football governing body from participating in the transfer market after being found guilty of unfairly dismissing Samir Nurkovic.

They were ordered by Fifa to compensate the Serb R12 million before they appealed the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS dismissed their case and they will now pay the striker. Maduka reacts to the current ban as the club moves in to settle what’s due to Nurkovic to allow them to participate in the transfer market.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Yes, somehow it does affect us because if you look at our team first, we checked where we had to reinforce and we tried to look out for those particular players,” Maduka said as per Sowetan Live.

“But if this stays the way it is, which means we have to go with what we have. Yeah, it affects us, but at the same time, life goes on and we have to do what with whatever we have.

“If you have players that have left the team, especially those who were influential, it does become a challenge because you have to try to work even harder. You can’t bring someone like Potsane, so you have to do with whatever you have. The good thing is that we have young exciting players from our development side, but they need time.

“We’ve to be patient with them, but we are looking forward to the season and it is going to be a difficult one because of the way it is. We just have to make sure that we work hard. Most of the players that were with us last season are still with us.

“And it is very important that we start the league well. If we start well, it will give us confidence going forward, but it is football, they know what we are capable of and we are looking forward to the upcoming season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, Maduka is yet to make any new signings and is having to deal with a squad that has lost a number of players to other PSL clubs in the current transfer window.

Thwihli Thwahla has seen the departure of Ricardo Nascimento, Lantshane Phalane, Tshepo Rikhotso and Tebogo Potsane who joined Chiefs.

They also have players training with them hoping to be registered like former Orlando Pirates star Nkanyiso Zungu and Sibusiso Sibeko formerly of Marumo Gallants.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROYAL AM? If the KwaZulu-Natal club manages to pay Nurkovic, they would be expected to sign new players in the upcoming weeks.