Ex-FC Porto attacker Zequinha identifies the problem with Kaizer Chiefs' Sekgota

The 25-year-old arrived at Amakhosi with high expectations on him but struggled to make an impact

Former FC Porto attacking midfielder Zequinha believes Kgaogelo Sekgota will have an improved season with Kaizer Chiefs.

Zequinha, a former teammate of Sekgota at Vitoria Setubal, has pointed at problems affecting the player who struggles to finish games.

The Chiefs man appeared in 19 games across all competitions last season and did not score or provide a single assist.

“I believe his second season is going to be different because this was his first season at a big club where the expectations to perform are always that high," Zequinha told KickOff.

“Here in Portugal, he also had a little problem with his ability to play games from start to finish. I think he is nervous because I think when he goes into games, he puts a lot of pressure on himself which is not good sometimes.

“You shouldn't be always wanting to prove to people that you are a good player because that then makes you nervous. As a player, once you are nervous then you are going to feel mentally tired.

“I also played with another Portuguese here who had the same challenge. He was quality but then always got drained by the occasion so much that in the first half he was already feeling the pressure and cramping.”

Zequinha, however, feels the Chiefs midfielder is “dangerous” in one-on-one situations and that is what will make him a better player next season.

“I think that is what Kigi is also battling with, but I have no doubt he will come good,” said Zequinha.

“He was one kid who always wanted to learn from the more experienced players, and he has a lot of qualities that can make him a great player. Tactically he can still get better but that is normal.

“In one-on-one situations, he is unbelievable, dangerous, and very strong. Whenever he had the ball on the wing, he always made the right decisions. He has a good left foot.”

Following his arrival at Chiefs before the start of last season, Sekgota was expected to form a formidable combination with Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.