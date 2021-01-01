Ex-Everton striker Campbell suggests what Diagne needs to shine at West Brom

The 29-year-old moved to the Hawthorns last month with the aim of helping the Baggies maintain their top-flight status with his goals

Former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Mbaye Diagne needs ‘good service’ to replicate his Turkish Super Lig goalscoring form at West Bromwich Albion.

Last month, Diagne left Galatasaray on loan to team up with Sam Allardyce’s team until the end of the season and boost their fight against Premier League relegation.

Few hours after the move, the Senegal international was thrown into the fray as a second-half substitute to make his Premier League bow against Fulham – an encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw.

He has subsequently played his way into Allardyce’s starting XI and he started their last two games against Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur.

After playing for 202 minutes in three Premier League matches without breaking his duck, Campbell thinks the 2018-19 Super Lig topscorer needs more supply of the ball upfront.

This season, Diagne scored 11 goals for Galatasaray, including nine league goals before his loan exit.

“He’s not a player I know a huge amount about but I have seen him play a couple of times in Turkey,” Campbell told Football Insider.

But the Premier League is different…defenders are a lot tougher, a lot stronger over here, even if he was playing for one of the top teams in Turkey.

“I just think it’s about service. He knows where the goal is and his record is very good.

“You’ve got to give him the ball. Sam Allardyce has brought in some good players to the squad, he’s had a good window with West Brom.

“So I think it all depends on if you can get him the service.”

Diagne's goal will be much needed when West Brom host Manchester United at Hawthorns with the hope of ending their five-game winless run in the English top-flight.