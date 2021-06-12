Ex-Chippa United coach Malesela responds to Nga's agent on 'cow' allegation

The Cameroonian striker's agent slammed the coach for allegedly picking on the player's size

Former Chippa United head coach Dan Malesela has responded to allegations he referred to the Cameroonian striker, Bienvenu Eva Nga as a 'cow'.

Malesela was responding to claims made by Nga's agent, Charles Domingos, and wondered why the agent was concerned about comments he made about an unnamed player.

"So, how does he [Domingos] put Eva Nga because I didn't mention any names? So what? Let him speak whatever he wants to speak if he says I was saying [that] to Eva," Malesela told Kick.Off.com.

"There are so many giants that I was working with. Why is he choosing this particular player? Is he feeling that's the right person I'm talking about? If he's feeling that then I'm right. If it's not, then he wouldn't be worried.

"If Eva is a star or a player who can trap the ball, then it's fine, he shouldn't be worried. If he can't trap the ball then he's worried about something he confirms is right, if that's the case. But I'm not saying that, I never mentioned any name. So let him deal with that."

Domingos explained why the comments made by the tactician could have damaging effects on Nga.

"I've just finished watching that entire interview of [Dan] Malesela, where I think a question was posed in terms of local and foreign players, and he went on to say, in terms of foreign players clubs are importing in South Africa is not good for our football," Domingos said.

"I mean, we know this is an opinion game, but he went on to say, in different languages, that in the team he recently coached, there were some 'giants' and 'Koei, cows, Inkomo' that were 'imported.'"

"I have a player that is Eva Nga, I mean it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realise who he's referring to. I respect him as a coach, and he has his opinion, but your opinion sometimes must be reserved when you're going to insult people.

"If he speaks three languages and refers to my player as a cow, what is he referring to when he refers to Gavin Hunt, who signed that player? What is he calling the chairman of Chippa or the coaches that were using this player? And who is the top goalscorer at Chippa at this point?

"What is happening to the kid in Cameroon that is watching Eva Nga and he hears that, thinking, 'The guy that I'm aspiring to be like is called a cow?' Or Eva's son for argument's sake."