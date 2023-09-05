Ex-Chiefs star Matsau rules Amakhosi out of MTN8 contention - 'They blew it by sleeping at the back'

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Daniel Matsau has explained why he thinks the Soweto giants will not reach the MTN8 final.

Chiefs drew 1-1 with Downs in MTN8 last Saturday

Downs go into the second leg with away goal

Matsau feels it's the end of the road for Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi were held 1-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final, first-leg at FNB Stadium.

A Khuliso Mudau last-gasp goal earned Sundowns a crucial away draw ahead of the Brazilians hosting Chiefs in the second leg.

After an unconvincing display especially with Chiefs resorting to defensive play after taking the lead last Saturday, Matsau is not giving his former club Chiefs a chance to reach the MTN8 final.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: "It's going to be difficult for Chiefs to score a goal, Sundowns they are good at defending," Matsau told KickOff.

"Both teams defend well, I see Kaizer Chiefs experiencing the same thing they saw last season against AmaZulu.

"Remember last season Chiefs were knocked out of the MTN8 Cup semi-final after drawing both legs with AmaZulu.

"The same thing is going to happen again this year against Sundowns. I'm worried about the Sundown's defence, it's so good.

"Maybe they can score one goal Chiefs, but to score two goals against Sundowns is going to be difficult.

"I think Chiefs blew it by sleeping at the back and allowing Sundowns to equalise, now Sundowns are going to dictate the second leg.

"I foresee another one all draw or else Sundowns will win 2-1. Chiefs will be chasing that one goal and in doing that they will be leaving some gaps behind."

AND WHAT MORE? Matsau further explains where he thinks Amakhosi lost it last Saturday.

"Resorting to ugly football helped Sundowns on Saturday, they started hitting those long crosses to the Chiefs' box. That's how Sundowns goal came and that is not how Sundowns play," he said.

"Chiefs were not expecting that, they caught Chiefs off guard. What Chiefs did wrong was to allow Sundowns to play crosses into their box.

"Chiefs knew Sundowns as a team that penetrates. But on Saturday they couldn't penetrate Chiefs' defence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana's away goal at FNB Stadium could complicate matters for Chiefs in the second leg.

A goalless draw in Tshwane will send Amakhosi out of the tournament and delay their quest to finally end an eight-year trophy drought.

To stand a good chance of advancing to the final, Chiefs will look to score an early goal and unsettle Sundowns.

But they were unconvincing in the first leg at home, leaving them needing to improve their game in the Tshwane leg.

WHAT NEXT FOR? It is the international week and Masandawana have a number of players in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Chiefs only have one player, Pule Mmodi in the national team and they would be hoping for fresh legs when they are back to competitive action.