Ex-Chelsea talent Boga relives audacious Buffon chip & testing Ronaldo with trickery

The former Blues attacker spoke exclusively to DAZN on his time so far in Italy

star Jeremie Boga has fondly recalled his daring goal against legend Gianluigi Buffon and testing Cristiano Ronaldo with his skills.

Since joining from in July 2018, the 23-year-old has been a standout for the Neroverdi in 's top flight, scoring 11 goals in 49 league appearances.

The winger has recently drawn transfer interest from clubs across Europe, with , and all reportedly enquiring for his services.

After making the move from Stamford Bridge for a fee of £3.5 million (€4m), Boga has been linked with a transfer back to London with Chelsea having a reported £12.7m (€15m) buy back clause in his contract.

Interviewed by DAZN for the new 'My Skills', the Ivorian recalled his goal against Juventus - a delightful chip against Buffon - during the only time this season where the Bianconeri have failed to win at the Allianz Stadium.

"My first thought, after doing the one-two with Ciccio (Francesco Caputo), was to pull hard on his right," Boga explained.

"Then, I don't know what exactly happened in my head, but I changed my mind at the last moment and I decided to chip it.

"I don't look at who I have in front of me, though, even if he is the strongest goalkeeper in the world. If I have the possibility to make such a goal, I try."

In the same match, Boga revealed an attempt to use skill against Ronaldo had fallen flat, with his love for trickery coming in his development stage.

"I tried to overcome him with the scavetto, but the ball didn't go too high. Let's just say that the trick could have been better," he laughed.

"Dribbling and playing one against one... it has always been like that since I was a child".

Although scoring eight times in 24 appearances this season, Boga understands that there are still areas he needs to improve on: "I still have to work on my left foot.

"It is easier for me to come in with my strong foot. I have tried with my left foot sometimes, but it has not gone well."

Speaking on his football influences, the Ivorian explained who he admires and has an influence on his game: "I watch many videos of "Messi, Ben Arfa and Hazard.

"Now I like Neymar, too, but I always watch the first three."

