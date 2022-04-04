Ex-Chelsea scout Berg appointed Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed Flemming Berg as their new sporting director.

Berg joins Masandawana from the Danish Football Association where he was working as the Head of Elite Football Development for the past seven years.

He arrives at Chloorkop with a CV that includes seven years as Chelsea's chief scout in Portugal.

“It is a great honour to be here and to be given the possibility to work with this fantastic club,” Berg told the Sundowns website.

“The history and culture are in many ways overwhelming. I am so proud, and I am looking forward to taking the position as sporting director for Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Masandawana have been without a technical head since November 2020 when Barcelona legend Jose Ramon Alexanko left the club.

New sporting director Berg will be working with co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, as well as senior coach Steve Komphela and the club’s development coaches.

“The new sporting director’s immediate task will be to focus on enhancing the clubs’ developmental structure and to provide leadership on talent development and football methodology,” Sundowns said.

“His role will also be to ensure that there is a clear pathway for Sundowns academy players to play for the first team or teams abroad.”

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe explained why they settled for Berg.

“There are numerous reasons why we chose to bring Flemming to the Yellow Nation,” said Motsepe.

“One of the most important reasons is that he understands that Mamelodi Sundowns has a responsibility to its most important partner – our supporters. He understands that it is our responsibility to play entertaining, inspiring and winning football.

“The sporting director also understands that Mamelodi Sundowns is not just a football club, we are a South African footballing institution and that we have a duty to our country.

“Our duty is to make a meaningful contribution to South African football, to promote and develop young coaches and players; to make the game better, and above all, our duty is to provide the very best pool of South African footballers for our national team to select.”