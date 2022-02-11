Ex-Chelsea & Nigeria’s Moses extends contract with Russian side Spartak Moscow
Former Nigeria international Victor Moses has renewed his contract with Spartak Moscow.
The Russian Premier League side have confirmed the 31-year-old winger has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.
“We’re pleased to announce that Victor [Moses] has signed an additional contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.
“Well deserved.”
Meanwhile, Moses has vowed to help the team to achieve their targets for the season after penning the new contract.
“I can say with full confidence that Spartak is my club,” said the former Chelsea winger as quoted by the club’s social media pages.
“I’m happy to be part of the red-white family until at least 2024.
“I will continue to help the team achieve their goals. I fell in love with everyone at Spartak and I’m really happy to be here!”
After spending a season on loan at Spartak from Chelsea, Moses finally penned a permanent deal with the club on July 2, 2021.
Before leaving Chelsea, he had won two Europa League, Premier League, and FA Cup titles with the Stamford Bridge outfit after nine years of service.
His first goal for Spartak after signing permanently came in the team’s 2-1 Russian Premier League win against Akhmat Grozny. It is the only goal he has scored so far despite making 15 top-flight appearances.
Moses has also featured for other teams including Liverpool on loan, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals.
He was also loaned out to Stoke City in the 2014-15 campaign, before a move to join Chelsea’s London rivals West Ham, where he remained for the 2015-16 season.
Moses then moved to Italy where he turned out for Inter, who were then being handled by former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.
Spartak are currently sitting in position nine on the 16-team table with 23 points from eight matches. They have managed six wins, five draws, and seven defeats.
The team is preparing to take on Pyunik in a friendly on Friday but their next league match will be on February 26 when they host CSKA Moscow at Otkrytie Bank Arena.