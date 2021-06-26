Ex-Black Star Kevin-Prince Boateng could have reached Lionel Messi's level - Dick van Burik

The Ghanaian recently made a return to Hertha Berlin where he will play for a year

Retired former Dutch professional footballer Dick van Burik believes Kevin-Prince Boateng had the potential to reach Lionel Messi's level.

The former centre-back captained Hertha Berlin and played with the Ghanaian in the same team between 2005 and 2007.

The West African, recently, made a return to the team where he started his career and signed a one-year contract. The now 47-year-old Dutch concedes the qualities of the attacker in the German team were world-class and much was expected from him.

"Even when Kevin came from the youth to the first team, his potential was immediately world-class," Van Burik said as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"He can do things that you go to the stadium for. Even then he had the... attitude and simply showed what he can do.

"He has become a great player but I actually expected that he would come even closer to the highest level of Messi. His passing game, the overview, speed, technique, and goal danger, he had it all. That he is now returning to Hertha is a wonderful story.

"As they say in Holland, the circle is round again."

Van Burik further explained it will be a theme of joy if his brother also makes a return to the Old Lady.

"Kevin and Jerome Boateng are the greatest players that Hertha have ever trained and both were successful at top international clubs," the former SC Heerenveen assistant coach continued.

"Hertha can be very proud of that. If Jerome came now, that would be the absolute Hertha hammer. If both of them finally kicked off where their world careers began, that would be Hertha's fairy tale."

Kevin-Prince featured for 14 teams in his career, among them Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund on loan, AC Milan and Barcelona.

Despite his brother Jerome Boateng opting to represent Germany at senior level, Kevin opted to play for Ghana where he made 15 appearances, scoring two goals in the process.

On the other hand, Jerome has played for his country 76 times and scored one goal.

Both players represented Germany at junior level before making different choices later on.