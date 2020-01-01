Ex-Black Leopards defender Mungomeni reveals what he told Mamelodi Sundowns target Kapinga

The former Lidoda Duvha defender discusses the 27-year-old’s reported move to Masandawana

Having already been released by Black on Monday, midfielder Lesedi Kapinga is set to be unveiled by and former Lidoda Duvha defender Luvhengo Mungomeni takes a look at the move that is on the cards.

The former Moroka Swallows and South African junior international is confident the Musina-born playmaker can make his family proud at Chloorkop but warns him to have a strong mentality.

On the other hand, Mungomeni believes the Gauteng province is a different environment from the so-called small towns and that it can make or break ill-disciplined players.

More teams

“Look, I remember I had a chat with the boy two months ago under this lockdown and we talked. He asked me if he can move from Leopards or not,” Mungomeni told Goal.

“My advice was: if there’s any interest, then why not? Because moving from the so-called small teams to the big guns is always a good move for any player as you get a chance to make money.

“I can tell you, it’s about money these days because there’s no doubt about his talent and skills. If he gets this kind of a move at an early age, then he will learn a lot in his career. I just hope and pray that if he gets a move to Gauteng, he doesn’t lose his head.

“Gauteng is a big city, buzzing and it can make you or break you. If you are not prepared you will lose your career but for me, it’s a life-changing move for him and for sure, he will make his family proud. Life wise, I can say it’s a good one for him.”

On whether the Venda-based outfit has lost out as they decided to part ways with the player in the middle of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season considering they are in the relegation battle, he shares his thoughts.

“For me, it’s difficult to say Leopards have lost and if you look at their position on the log table, I think there is big money that’s involved,” added the retired professional.

“Just like in any business, you need money to sustain it. So, it can be a decision [to let him go] based on money and the club has benefitted. If millions are coming into your bank account as a business, you sometimes don't care about your position on the log table and that you are facing relegation challenges.

“Honestly, there are players that can do the job for Leopards but we can’t undermine his contribution at the club. He played a big role in helping the club this season. He was one of the best players and as they decided to release him, somewhere somehow there is big money involved.

“I think if they were not confident of surviving, they would have held him a little bit and release him later. You will remember I was also in this situation before.

“The club [Leopards] offered me a deal and I refused to sign it, they later released me to join Sundowns and I am sure they also made money out of that deal.

Article continues below

“I’m confident Lesedi will not disappoint, he is gifted, disciplined because he’s a church-going boy. If he has a strong mentally he will make it because he must be aware that he will compete with the best.

“For him to do well and grow, he must compete with the best and I had a chat with him as I said - there's no doubt he will achieve big things.”

Meanwhile, Goal reported earlier that the attacking midfielder was on his way to the Brazilians camp in Rustenburg to undergo his medicals as he is surging closer to a move to coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops.