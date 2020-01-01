Ex-Bidvest Wits star Nange reveals why he chose to train with Kaizer Chiefs

The 28-year-old is unwilling to leave Gauteng and has started training with Amakhosi with the view of winning a contract with the Soweto giants

Former midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange's desire not to relocate to Limpopo has influenced his decision to remain in Johannesburg, where he is trying to earn a contract with , according to the 28-year-old.

The former Black , who believes that the rumours linking him with the domestic giants reflect his good form last season, says he has adjusted to life in Gauteng Province and does not wish to return to Limpopo where he first made his name in the .

Thw 28-year-old is currently training with Kaizer Chiefs following the expiry of his Bidvest Wits contract, but the Soweto giants cannot, for now, sign him owing to a Fifa player transfer ban.

“I can’t say much about that [which team I’m joining]. My manager knows much about it, and I will meet him soon, then I will know where I am going,” Nange told Sowetan Live. “To be linked with big teams means that I’m doing well, but I have to do more.

"I have to win something, that's what every player wants. I won't lie to you. I have not won anything, so I have to do more to achieve that, but I’m happy to be linked with the big teams in the country.”

Chiefs could be a familiar environment for Nange who is currently working under Gavin Hunt who coached him at Wits.

He joins defender other former Clever Boys players Sifiso Hlanti and goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, who are also training with Amakhosi currently.

Wits sold their Premier Soccer League status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and have a number of their players potentially joining other teams, including Nange, who is unwilling to relocate to the new home of his former club - Limpopo.

“I’m happy to have got my clearance, there was no issue," he added. "They wanted me to go and play in Venda with their team, but unfortunately, I didn’t want to go there at the moment. There are a lot of things which I need to do around Johannesburg, that’s the reason I stayed. I respect them. They are a team from my home.

“I just started something around Johannesburg, and unfortunately, Wits was sold. I'm looking forward to staying in Gauteng to achieve more.”

Chiefs who are hosting Nange, Hlanti and Peterson, are waiting for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear their appeal against the transfer ban.

High-profile players like Thulani Hlatswayo, Deon Hotto, and Terrence Dzvukamanja have already joined from Wits.