Ex-Bayern Munich defender Boateng joins Lyon on free transfer

The Germany international has signed a contract with the French outfit that will keep him at the Groupama Stadium until 2023

Ex-Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has joined Lyon on a free transfer.

Boateng had been without a club since leaving Bayern at the end of his final contract on June 30, with the German champions having ultimately decided against tying him down to fresh terms.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in the subsequent months, and a potential return to the Premier League was also mooted for the centre-back, but Lyon have ultimately won the race for his signature.

What's been said?

The Ligue 1 outfit have confirmed Boateng's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Olympique Lyonnais is very happy to announce the arrival of German international defender Jerome Boateng.

"Free from any contract since July 1 after 10 years with Bayern Munich, the 2014 World champion and two-time Champions League winner has signed up with OL for the next two seasons, i.e. until June 30. 2023."

