Ex-Bafana Bafana star Mkhwanazi shockingly reveals multimillion Bidvest Wits contract

Former SuperSport United defender Buhle Mkhwanazi posted his lucrative contract with Bidvest Wits which displayed the salary he was earning.

Mkhwanazi has revealed how much he earned at Wits

The figures give an idea of how much some PSL players are earning

Mkhwanazi is currently unattached after leaving SuperSport

WHAT HAPPENED? Mkhwanazi has shockingly revealed the amount of money he used to earn at Wits. The huge figures were accompanied by a caption with a religious message.

A screenshot of his contract was reshared on Twitter by SABC SAFM content producer Katlego Modiba and showed the defender earned a monthly salary of R195,000 between 2018 and 2019.

From 2019 to 2020, his wages were R175,000 per month while he bagged R190,000 from 2020 to 2021.

He could have also earned far more in signing-on fees whose figures are blurred.

The caption on the screenshot has a message suggesting Mkhwanazi might have lost his money when he says, “I never knew that all this will be taken away from me by him just for my soul to be saved.”

WHAT MKHWANAZI SAID: “I remember I used to boast about the numbers on my contract not knowing that my soul was suffering,” Mkhwanazi wrote. “The day Jesus Christ visited me, I never knew that all this will be taken away from me by him just for my soul to be saved.

“Today, I boast in my weaknesses but with a soul that is prospering. It is better to hear the voice of God than to be rich without knowing that your soul is in danger.

“I urge many to be rich in all things, receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal savior and you shall recover all one day…”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mkhwanazi’s post could provide a glimpse of how much some PSL players are well taken care of. If Wits could afford such a salary, well-sponsored local giants like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns could be offering their players more.

There could, however, be huge salary disparities in one team as backed by ex-South Africa Under-20 goalkeeper Jethren Barr who was Mkhwanazi’s teammate at Wits. Barr reacts to Modiba’s post.

WHAT BARR SAID: “There were players earning a lot more than that at Wits, you would be shocked,” wrote Barr. “But the problem then comes when the youngsters in the team are given less than R1,000 a month.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MKHWANAZI? Since parting ways with SuperSport United last season, the defender has kept a low profile away from the public.

He is currently unattached and it is not yet clear if he has officially retired or he is club-searching.