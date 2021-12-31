Ex-Bafana Bafana player Maimane Phiri shot at in Alexandra

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Maimane Alfred Phiri has been admitted to hospital after he was reportedly shot in Alexandra.

According to eNCA News, the 47-year-old was attacked while at his pub on Thursday and he sustained injuries to his hand and leg.

The news portal further reported that two other people reportedly died from gunshot wounds in the incident.

Premier Soccer League side Moroka Swallows, whom he played for from 2004 to 2006 and returned in 2008, have taken to their social media pages to wish the former player a speedy recovery.

Speedy recovery to Maimane Ngubo Phiri and all affected by the tragic shooting in Alex pic.twitter.com/jAkVdQQYRx — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) December 30, 2021

Phiri, who last played for Swallows in 2008, when he made 11 appearances and two goals, spent six seasons in Turkey playing mostly for Genclerbirligi, but also for Vanspor and Samsunspor.

In South Africa, he started his career at Alexandra United and also played for Jomo Cosmos, Ajax Cape Town, Moroka Swallows, and Supersport United.

He also played for the South Africa national team, and was in part of the squad that travelled to France for the 1998 Fifa World Cup.

He managed 13 caps for Bafana Bafana and scored two goals.

He is currently the agent of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama.