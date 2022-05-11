Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Mashaba blasts Safa, throws weight behind Ledwaba

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba says South African football is “not progressing” and has called for new leadership to take over.

The veteran tactician wants presidential aspirant Ria Ledwaba to become the new Safa president as she takes on incumbent Danny Jordaan in the upcoming elections on June 25.

Jordaan has been president of Safa since 2013 and is seeking reelection.

“I think I am one of the staunchest supporters of this campaign [Ledwaba’s bid]. It’s not that we hate some people. No, it is because we have stagnated as a football nation and we are not progressing,” said Mashaba as per Sowetan Live.

“I mean how does a president [Jordaan] talk to you about football systems when he did not play football? That’s why we are having problems. It tells you something that technicians are being told how to do things.

“Whoever takes over, we want to see a new approach. It is 26 years since we won the Africa Cup of Nations [on home soil in 1996] and we are always going down. If we were at the same level, maybe it would be better.

“Ria knows it all. She once had a football team [Ria Stars] and she understands the terms of football.”

Ledwaba launched her election manifesto on Tuesday but did not attend her own event following threats to suspend her.

Mashaba was fired from his Bafana job in 2016 after publicly lashing out at Jordaan while claiming the Safa president was not supporting him.

Since then, their relationship has been frosty and Mashaba further explains why Ledwaba is the best candidate to be at the helm of Safa.

“She knows what is happening and what is needed. She listened to what [ex-Banyana Banyana star] Portia Modise was saying about the association,” Mashaba said.

“You do not deal with people by giving them a cold attitude. Listen to them as well, to what they are saying and as you go along things will be better. It’s good for people to say they need new, young blood. But what would the young people bring? Because it is all about experience.

“In the technical committee that supports the coach, you do not need young people. You need people who have seen it all.

“We don’t want to be basking in the glory of 1996. Listen to people’s advice. If you look at the current squad and the coach’s selections, it tells you there are problems in the national team. All the best players in the country are not in the national team.

“People are always saying it is sour grapes because all of us were there at Safa. I expect that from people.”