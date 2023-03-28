Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Igesund unconvinced Broos' side will get job done against Liberia

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund has cast doubt South Africal win Tuesday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

Bafana drew 2-2 with Liberia on Friday

Now they need a result in Monrovia

Igesund doubts they have what it takes

WHAT HAPPENED? Hugo Broos’ side was held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by the Lone Star at Orlando Stadium last Friday. The result plunged them into a tricky corner, since defeat on Tuesday would see Bafana falling by the wayside in their bid to qualify for Ivory Coast 2023.

While Igesund says South Africa might have learnt crucial lessons from the home draw and could be hungrier, he is not entirely convinced they can get the job done.

WHAT IGESUND SAID: “The result on Friday after leading 2-0 was a disaster and they made the task very difficult,” Igesund told Sowetan Live. “I had expected them to beat Liberia when we played them here and away.

“Now they have to beat Liberia. If they lose, they are out, but I'm sure they would have learned a lot from their game on Friday."

“They will have to be on top of their game in Liberia. I think the players are going to be very hungry now because they know that they had a 2-0 lead which would have been great to win that match and go to Liberia, draw the game and qualify.

"Now they are in a big fight and in a situation where they are not guaranteed, they are playing away from home to a team that has confidence now

“I think the biggest problem they have now is the hostility they are going to face in Liberia. Liberia will never get a better chance and this is a big chance for them to get into the Afcon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana coach Hugo Broos face a moment that could decide his future. A defeat in Liberia is likely to ring a death knell to his time as Bafana trainer.

In the event South Africa draw with the West Africans, the result in their respective final matches against Morocco will decide who joins the north Africans in Ivory Coast next year.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Broos' men will be out to get the win in Monrovia and qualify for Afcon. Bafana fans will be hoping the team is ready for a tricky away victory.