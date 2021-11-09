Ex-Bafana Bafana captain Tovey warns ‘it’s not all cut and dry’ as Zimbabwe & Ghana stand in the way

South Africa could reach the next stage of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Thursday when they play against Zimbabwe in their penultimate group match but former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey has warned the current team of approaching the match against their neighbours as a foregone conclusion.

If Hugo Broos’ side beat Zimbabwe and Ghana lose to Ethiopia the same day, Bafana will be confirmed Group G winners in what would make Sunday’s clash against the Black Stars away in the Cape Coast a dead rubber.

South Africa currently have 10 points while Ghana are second in Group G with nine points.

“Let’s get the result on Thursday and then keep our destiny in our own hands. It may even be over by Thursday. Who knows? We don’t know what is going to happen in the match between Ethiopia and Ghana. It is not all cut and dry,” said Tovey as per Sowetan Live.

“It is a big week for SA football. The football fraternity needs some happiness and there can be great happiness this week if they do the job.

“There is another qualifying round but it will give us aspirations to qualify for the World Cup. It will give us belief. This generation of players have a huge task on their shoulders but we must first deal with Zimbabwe at home, and let’s not look too far ahead to the Ghana match yet.”

If Bafana and Ghana win their respective matches on Thursday, their encounter on Sunday will see South Africa needing just a point while being a must-win for the Black Stars to seal a spot in the next round of these qualifiers.

Tovey also pointed out the age-group international experience in Broos’ squad should come in handy.

“We have to identify big moments in the game and handle them well. We need to be there for the big moments in the defence and lay the foundation for the rest of the game,” Tovey said.

“They must be composed and start like they did against Ethiopia, I don’t want to see us sit back and try to defend one goal or something like that. They must believe in themselves. Some have the experience of having played at junior World Cups and Olympics over the past five or six years.

“Some have played at the Under-17 World Cup, at the Under-20 World Cup, two Under-23 Olympic qualification processes and tournaments. There have been international tournaments. They must draw from playing in those tournaments and go to the World Cup at senior level to rub shoulders with the likes of Ronaldo and Messi.”

Article continues below

South Africa last sealed qualification for the Fifa World Cup in 2002 and participated at the 2010 edition as hosts.