Everything up in air right now - ex-Bidvest Wits midfielder Haskins concerned over potential club sale

The retired midfielder, who helped the Clever Boys clinch the 2010 Nedbank Cup, has explained why he is a worried man

Former midfielder Mark Haskins is very concerned amidst reports indicating that the club is set to be sold.

National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila is reportedly close to securing Wits' Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

It is said that the club would then relocate to the Limpopo province ahead of the 2020/21 season.

This has come as a huge surprise to Haskins, after his former side established its self as one of the top teams in the PSL under coach Gavin Hunt.

“Nobody knows what the truth is, because people have come out and denied the claims, so we are all looking for truth, direction and clarity,” Haskins told Far Post.

“It came as a big surprise when it was first reported in the media, especially when you think of how well the team has done in the past couple of years

"I mean being one of the teams that has been able to win the league [ in the 2016/17 season] which is not an easy thing to do and now to think that they are being sold you have to wonder what went wrong or is it just the ambition of the club has changed or what?

"I don’t know. But it’s very surprising given how competitive this team has been."

Haskins, who is the head coach of the Wits University team which competes in the Varsity Football Tournament, revealed that his son is part of the Clever Boys' academy.

“The crazy thing is that my son plays for the Bidvest Wits U15 side so even the youngsters are not sure what the future holds for them because they had just started their league campaign already and they have been wanting to see it through should they get to resume but everyone is everything up in the air right now,” he continued.

Wits' key players like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa have all been linked with top local clubs - , and - since the reports of the potential club sale emerged.

Haskins feels for the players, who don’t know where they will be playing next season, after the current campaign was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s why I am saying it’s surprising because the quality of the squad and the quality of the coaching staff is of a higher standard," he added.

"The players I can just imagine what is going through their minds, whether they are going to have to relocate or not. Nobody really knows what is going to happen.”