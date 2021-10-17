‘Everything Salah touches is a goal’ – Watford’s Ranieri after Liverpool humiliation

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has claimed Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is one of the best in the world after he scored in the team’s 5-0 defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Egypt international continued with his fine run of form as he scored a stunning goal in the Premier League fixture, dancing through Watford defenders before calmly putting the ball past Ben Foster.

Salah’s goal in the 54th minute was the fourth in the afternoon that saw Liverpool take the lead through Senegal international Sadio Mane in the eighth minute before Roberto Firmino scored in the 37th minute to make it 3-0 in the 52nd minute.

Firmino then completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to hand Ranieri defeat in his first match in charge of the Hornets after coming in to replace Xisco Munoz, who was sacked after the 1-0 defeat by Leeds United a week ago.

What caught the eye of Ranieri is the superb display of Salah, whose strike saw him move joint top with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba for the most Premier League goals by an African player with 104.

“I think if Salah's not the best then he’s one of the best in the world at this moment,” Ranieri told reporters after the game as quoted by Echo. “Salah is in great condition and everything he touches is a goal. Well done for him and well done for Liverpool.

“You find out the truth when you are on the pitch against the big teams. Defeats are always difficult but I am a very positive man. I saw where we have to improve.

“Look, the match we know the difficulties when you play against Liverpool. Everything is okay now, we have to think about ourselves and improve everything.”

Speaking after the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also described Salah as the best player in the world.

“His performance was massive today [Saturday]. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special," Klopp explained.

“He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance.

"But, right now, he is the best."

On his part, Salah said when asked if he is currently in the best form of his career: "I don't know. Sometimes I don't have the luck to score goals but I am always trying 100 percent to help the team.

"I am confident at the moment, helping the team win points which is the most important thing."