As Sport Bild reports, the attacking player has got his so-called absence seizures back under control. According to the report, a change to his medication at the end of August had the desired effect, after Musiala collapsed in the German record champions' friendlies against 1. FC Heidenheim and RB Leipzig because of disturbances of consciousness caused by neurological dysfunctions.

Musiala's situation has now returned to normal, and his form has also been steadily improving in the still-young season. Even so, he will continue to receive medical supervision. The 23-year-old is in close contact with team doctor Dr Jochen Hahne, who has become one of his most important confidants at Säbener Straße.

According to the report, Hahne also looks after Musiala during his call-ups for the German national team and stays in regular contact with the neurologists responsible for the dosage of the medication. FCB doctor Dr Peter Ueblacker is also involved in the process.

Meanwhile, Sport Bild has also published details of how Musiala is dealing with the illness. His team-mates at Bayern Munich have known for months. He also informed his Germany team-mates in good time before the World Cup and warned them about possible seizures. He explained what would happen and how they would then have to react. The same applies to the Munich side's new signings. Among them is Ismael Saibari, who was the first to rush over to his new attacking team-mate when Musiala collapsed against Leipzig.

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In day-to-day training, however, Musiala asks to be treated as normally as possible. He does not miss a single session and does not ask for any special treatment. There is no individual training programme to keep his illness under control. He now also plays golf in his free time to create some mental balance.

During the extended international break, Musiala's aim is to keep building match sharpness. He will be in both of Jürgen Klopp's squads as one of only a few players when the DFB team face the Netherlands, Greece (twice) and Serbia in the Nations League. Before the training camp, the new national coach met Musiala for a personal conversation at Säbener Straße.