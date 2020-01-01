'Everyone on Liverpool, Ronaldo, crazy ass Zlatan' - LeBron names his favorite footballers

The three-time NBA champion is a keen football fan and took advantage of self-isolation to reveal the players he looks up to

Cristiano Ronaldo and "crazy" Zlatan Ibrahimovic rank highly on LeBron James' list of favorite footballers - although, at a pinch, he will take anyone from the red half of Merseyside.

The 35-year-old Ohio native may be still active in professional basketball, but he is already considered one of the sport's all-time greats.

James started his NBA career close to home in Cleveland with the Cavaliers before switching to the Miami Heat, where he won two championship rings in 2012 and 2013.

He then moved back to the Cavaliers in 2015 and led the franchise to its first-ever Finals win over the Golden State Warriors and his third title.

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron has plenty of free time on his hands after the NBA season was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And he took the opportunity to address his love of football, telling followers on Instagram whom he likes watching the most.

"Favorite soccer player? I've got a few of them, a few great soccer players," he explained on the social media network.

"First off, every player on . Straight up, every player on Liverpool.

"Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, man. I love those guys. I love Cristiano Ronaldo. I love Neymar, love Mbappe. Those are a few of them.

He added: "Messi, yeah, for sure. Messi, legend. Zlatan? His crazy ass. He's crazy, but he damn good though."

The basketball star's admiration of the current Premier League table-toppers is hardly a surprise given that he is a part-owner of the Reds.

In 2011 the basketball star cut a deal with the Fenway Sports Group owners to buy a small minority stake and enter in partnership with the club.

"There are very few athletes who can match his global reach, appeal and iconic status," Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said at the time.

"We feel the business opportunities for both working and being identified together in emerging international markets will result in unforeseen opportunities that neither would have been able to realise alone."