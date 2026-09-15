Al-Ittihad are the only side still unbeaten after the first seven rounds of the Roshn League. They sit firmly in the title race, just a single point behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Five wins and two draws have brought 17 points from seven matches. The record remains spotless through to the end of the seventh round.

Twelve goals scored, six conceded: those numbers underline a side balancing attacking power with defensive solidity. Al-Ittihad have emerged from the opening phase of the season with one of the standout records in the competition.

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Al-Ittihad the sole survivor

That record carries even greater weight now every other side who shared their unbeaten status early on has fallen away, according to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat".

Al-Ittihad themselves triggered the first casualty, inflicting Al-Nassr's opening defeat and knocking them off the list. Al-Hilal then lost for the first time against Neom, before Al-Khaleej fell to Al-Riyadh in the seventh round.

That leaves Al-Ittihad alone as the only team in the Saudi league to finish the first seven rounds without defeat, a marker of just how stable they have looked since the season began.

The unbeaten run is only part of the story. Al-Ittihad enter the international break in second place on 17 points, a single point behind Al-Hilal on 18.

They also edge out Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, who have each collected 16 points. That keeps them firmly among the leading candidates to pile pressure on Al-Hilal in the coming rounds.

Momentum matters heading into the resumption, and with just a point separating them from top spot, any Al-Hilal slip or fresh Al-Ittihad win could reshape the summit.

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A break to take stock

The pause hands Al-Ittihad's coaching staff a valuable chance to reorganise and iron out details before competition resumes in October, when a congested run of fixtures awaits.

Their biggest challenge will be holding on to the stability and rhythm of the first seven rounds. Keep collecting points and a strong start becomes a genuine, sustained title race.

Seven rounds in, Al-Ittihad stand as the only unbeaten side in the competition, a single point off the top. Keep up the consistency that has given them this early edge, and the pressure on Al-Hilal will only grow.