Everybody is for sale at Bidvest Wits, but only for the right price - Gavin Hunt

The Students coach has revealed the club will not stand in any of their players' way should they want to leave and the money is right

coach Gavin Hunt admits all players are for sale, but only for the right price.

This follows reports linking Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thabang Monare with moves to Soweto giants and .

Hlatshwayo is reportedly on the radar of Bucs as they look to plug the hole at the back, while Chiefs were previously believed to be courting Monare.

Nonetheless, despite Wits’ best efforts to keep their top talent, Hunt admits they will not stand in any of their player’s way as long as the money is right.

"As I said it before everybody is for sale, doesn't matter who you are, even myself I'm for sale if the price is right,” Hunt was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“We don't want to sell any player unless it's the right price." He added.

Meanwhile, Wits have made several new acquisitions as Hunt looks to rebuild his squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The new players have certainly impressed the 55-year-old on their pre-season camp in KwaZulu-Natal.

"I thought Siyanda Zwane, Prince Nxumalo, Sameehg Doutie, Zitha Macheke were all fantastic, we are happy with all of them,” Hunt revealed.

“I'm always looking at getting the best from my best players," he continued.

Aside from the new outfield players, Hunt has also expressed his satisfaction with his goalkeepers.

Wits parted ways with Darren Keet at the end of the previous season – a hefty blow considering he was the club’s No.1.

"Keet is gone, we have another great keeper in Brandon Peterson and Ricardo Goss, we are okay there," he concluded.

Wits are set to begin their campaign on August 3 against .