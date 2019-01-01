Every player at Juventus got a Ferrari for winning Serie A! - Howedes

The Germany international, who now plays for Lokomotiv Moscow, spent a year with the Bianconeri where he learned from some of the world's best players

After playing over 200 games for , Benedikt Howedes secured one almighty sea change after being loaned to in 2017.

Joining the Italian giants on a one-year loan deal, the World Cup-winning defender struggled for game time and now lines up for Russian side for .

But despite his lack of game time in , the 31-year-old still looks back at his time with Juventus very fondly.

Even before he arrived, hearing about gifts in the form of a Ferrari gave Howedes some idea of the club he was joining.

"The year before I came, every player got a Ferrari as thanks for the championship, or if he did not want a car, a monetary bonus in the appropriate amount," Howedes told Goal and SPOX .

"That already shows, which level prevails there. Nevertheless, there was no resentment or bragging in the dressing room.

"The team spirit at Juve was phenomenal. I was extremely impressed by how the boys dealt with each other.

"When I first came into the dressing room, I was really excited. But absolute legends like Gigi Buffon or Giorgio Chiellini came to me beaming, kissed me left and right and were glad that I was there. That was an overwhelming feeling and blew me away.

"Juventus is a big family, and I was completely respected and accepted. Although I did not play much, I was very much appreciated there as a person and a player."

Howedes was particularly blown away by legends Buffon and Chiellini during his time in Turin and revealed just how inspirational they could be.

"Although both have already achieved everything and won countless titles, they are still hungry for success. They want to be successful every day," he said.

"That impressed me. I still remember a pre-match talk from Buffon. Although he only sat on the bench in this game, he gave a very emotional and almost poetic speech.

"At Juve, the team spirit was lived - even by players who sat on the bench. There were no egos, only the team and that was great."

Howedes came up against his old side twice this season with Lokomotiv losing both of their clashes against Juve 2-1.

The Russian outfit round out their Group D campaign against on Wednesday, with Diego Simeone's side still needing a win to be sure of their place in the last 16.