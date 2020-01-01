Everton’s Iwobi shifts focus to ‘big’ Carabao Cup game against Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti’s men welcome the Red Devils to Goodison Park for their last-eight fixture in the Carabao Cup

Alex Iwobi has urged his teammates to stay humble and keep fighting when they face in Wednesday’s quarter-final game.

Iwobi, who has started ’s last six matches in different playing positions - wing-back and midfielder - hopes to continue helping Carlo Ancelotti’s side with his performances.

The Toffees head into the encounter in some fine winning form having beaten , and in their last three Premier League outings.

More teams

On Saturday, they secured a 2-1 victory over Arsenal and the 24-year-old said the win over his former club gives Everton enough confidence ahead of Wednesday's showdown at Goodison Park.

“For us to achieve nine points from our recent games against Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal gives us real confidence and belief that we can do the same against any other team,” Iwobi told the club website.

“I’m happy with my contribution and to be creating chances – and it was a great feeling coming back against my old club – but it’s all about the team performance.

“We now turn our attention to Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. It’s a big game and another match under the lights at Goodison with 2,000 of our fans cheering us on.”

Back in November, Iwobi was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute for Gylfi Sigurdsson in Everton’s 3-1 league defeat to Manchester United.

Article continues below

But with their revived winning form, the Super Eagles midfielder believes they can give their fans a Christmas gift with victory on Wednesday.

“We’re in competitions to try to win them. We want to win as many as we can, not just for us but for the fans, especially,” he continued.

“We have to stay humble. We’ll keep on fighting, keep working hard and hopefully we can keep this feel-good factor to give our fans plenty to smile about going into Christmas.”