Everton vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Having thundered back to Premier League dominance last weekend against , will hope to keep up the chase on leaders when they travel to on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola saw his side tear apart the Hornets in impressive fashion to silence their critics and they will seek to, at the very least, keep a small gap between them and the Reds this weekend.

Marco Silva's Toffees though could inadvertently do their biggest rivals a favour if they somehow topple the imperious Citizens, whose shock defeat to a fortnight ago shows they are indeed vulnerable on occasion.

Game vs Manchester City Date Saturday, September 28 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream NBC fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available for streaming on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Baines, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Mina, Sidibe, Coleman, Feeney Midfielders Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Davies, Delph Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Walcott, Tosun, Iwobi, Kean, Niasse

Marco Silva is only missing two key players, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, both of whom are out for unspecified periods.

As such, he will most likely keep faith with a similar side to the one that slipped to a surprising defeat against last week.

Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Schneiderlin, Delph; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Bravo, Carson, Grimshaw Defenders Otamendi, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Angelino, Mendy Midfielders De Bruyne, D. Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane, Mahrez, B. Silva

Pep Guardiola faces something of a defensive crisis at the back with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte out of action.

Leroy Sane is also some way off a return for the Citizens, while Raheem Sterling may be drifted back into the starting line-up after Bernardo Silva's off-field issues.

Potential Manchester City starting XI : Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, D. Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

Betting & Match Odds

Everton are 9/1 outsiders to win this match with bet365 . Manchester City, meanwhile, are comfortable 3/10 favourites and even a draw is priced at 9/2.

Match Preview

It looks like it's business at usual for Manchester City once again as they make the short trip west to face Everton at Goodison Park.

Pep Guardiola's side emerged as 8-0 winners at Watford a week after a shock loss to Norwich, before they waltzed comfortably past in their tie in midweek.

The Premier League champions look to have alieviated concerns with an 11-goal haul across their last 180 minutes of football, with Sergio Ageuro proving himself vital to their challenge once again.

One City player desperate to pick up more minutes though is forward Gabriel Jesus, who has seen his opportunities limited behind the excellent returns of Aguero in attack.

The Brazilian is in his fourth campaign at the Etihad Stadium, but is struggling to get a regular starting berth behind his more experienced team-mate.

"I'm over the 'I have to wait' phase," he stated . "I've been here for almost three years, it's my fourth season, and that makes me want to play more.

"Obviously it's very hard to compete for a place with Aguero, the biggest legend of this club...I do understand Pep's decisions and respect Sergio, his history here and what he's doing now.

"Personally, last season was very hard. I didn't get the chance to play in many games and many important games. I remember the match at home in the . I was very frustrated about not playing and, of course, City being knocked out.

"It does hurt when you don't get chances in important games so I was disappointed at the end of last season. I think that's normal and I've never been unprofessional about it.

Having slipped to defeat against Sheffield United last week, Everton at least returned to winning ways with knockout success too, against the Blades' cross-city rivals .

Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a brace in the victory and the striker says that the Toffees will use the result to build towards potential points against City.

“Collectively, it’s a chance to pick up momentum,” he told the club's website . “You have to try to take that from wins.

“Personally, I want to take momentum after scoring twice in the cup. It will be a tough game on Saturday but that is what you expect [in the Premier League]".