Everton star Gomes to miss Man Utd clash after picking up three-match ban

The Toffees midfielder will not return until the final day of the season after an incident at Fulham on Saturday

Andre Gomes will miss ’s match against on Sunday after he was handed a three-match ban by the Football Association (FA).

The midfielder has accepted a charge of violent conduct following an incident against on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was charged for a stamp on striker Aleksandar Mitrovic during Everton’s 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.

The incident was not seen by referee Lee Probert nor his assistants at the time. However, after reviewing TV footage, the FA chose to charge Gomes on Tuesday.

The ban means Gomes will miss ’s meeting with Man Utd at Goodison Park as well as subsequent games against and .

It means Gomes will only return for the Toffees’ final game of the season away at on May 12.

That could be the former midfielder’s final appearance for the Merseysiders as he is due to return to parent club at the end of the campaign.

The Portugal international linked up with the Toffees on a season-long loan in the summer of 2018.

His deal at Goodison Park includes no purchase option, so Everton would have to negotiate a fee in order to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Everton boss Marco Silva has previously admitted that he would like to sign Gomes on a permanent deal after an impressive debut season on Merseyside.

Gomes also revealed last month that he was “really happy” at the Toffees but that no permanent deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel were on target for relegated Fulham on Saturday as the Toffees’ three-game winning run was brought to an end.

That left Silva’s side ninth in the Premier League as they chase a seventh-place finish, which would be enough for a place in the qualifiers should beat in the final at Wembley next month.

The Hornets are also in contention for a seventh-place finish. Javi Gracia’s side are level on points with Everton, two points behind and Leicester.