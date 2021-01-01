Everton goalkeeper Pickford ruled out of England World Cup qualifiers with injury

The shot-stopper sustained an injury in his side's 2-1 defeat against Burnley on Saturday and will be unavailable for his national team

Jordan Pickford will miss England's three upcoming World Cup qualifying matches after suffering a muscle injury.

The Everton goalkeeper went off injured in the first half of the Premier League defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old got hurt diving to stop a shot at Goodison Park and was sent for a scan on Monday.

What has been said?

The Toffees confirmed on Tuesday that Pickford will not be fit to feature for England when they take on San Marino on March 25, Albania three days later and Poland on March 31.

"Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss England’s trio of World Cup qualifying fixtures this month after sustaining an injury to his oblique abdominal muscle," Everton announced on their website.

Which games could Pickford miss?

Pickford will be unavailable for the FA Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester City on Saturday as well as the upcoming England games.

It is not yet known if he will be fit to return to the starting XI for the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on April 5.

Pickford suffered a similar injury in February and missed four of his side's matches.

Who could take Pickford's place?

Pickford has made the starting XI in six of England's last eight matches.

On the two occasions he was left on the bench, Burnley shot-stopper Nick Pope took his place.

Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches on Thursday.

At Everton, Joao Virginia could be called on to start in goal against City after the 21-year-old replaced him on Saturday to make his first senior appearance of the season.

