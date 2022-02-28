Everton demand Premier League apology after Rodri handball VAR debacle in Man City defeat

Everton have written a formal letter of complaint to the Premier League after missing out on a penalty due to a controversial VAR call late on in Saturday's defeat to Manchester City.

The Toffees went down to a late Phil Foden goal, but had every right to feel aggrieved at the officiating at Goodison Park.

City's Rodri appeared to commit a clear handball in the box, but VAR declined to give the spot-kick which could have fired Frank Lampard's men into the lead - and Everton are now looking for an apology from the Premier League.

What was said?

Everton as of yet have declined to release details of the letter sent to the Premier League, but maintain their understanding that the decision was not to bring back play for offside against the hosts but rather a direct rejection of the penalty shout.

Speaking on Monday, however, Lampard expressed his and his team's frustration with the call.

"Manchester City fans and players will know they’ve got away with one," the ex-Chelsea idol told the club's official website.

"The arm is out, he moves his arm to the ball, all the criteria are hit [for a handball].

"It’s a really bad day for VAR that they’ve got that wrong."

Lampard had been even more withering immediately after the final whistle, telling Sky Sports: "VAR have two minutes to look at it and to think they have not given that as a penalty when it strikes him on the arm, in an unnatural position.

"I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty."

What was City's reaction to the decision?

Even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola seemed to acknowledge that his team was very fortunate to escape sanction for Rodri's handball.

"The pass of Dele Alli looks like offside to Richarlison. If it is not offside, it is a penalty," he signalled to reporters.

Saturday's defeat leaves Everton in 17th place in the Premier League, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

