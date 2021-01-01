Everton among Premier League sides chasing RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan

The South Korean is generating plenty of interest from English clubs ahead of the summer transfer window

Everton are among a number of Premier League sides chasing the signature of RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan, Goal can confirm.

Hwang is currently finishing up his first full season at Leipzig, having joined the German outfit from Red Bull Salzburg in last summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old has so far failed to live up to expectations at Red Bull Arena, but could be offered the chance to get his career back on track in England when the market reopens.

Everton & the rest of the clubs tracking Hwang

Goal understands that Everton are eager to bring in the South Korea international ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, having seen a January approach knocked back by Leipzig.

However, they are likely to face competition for his signature from West Ham and Brighton, while Wolfsburg are also readying their own summer bid.

The Hammers also tried to sign Hwang in the winter window as he sought a loan move to start playing more regularly, but Leipzig were unwilling to let him leave.

Hwang's stance on his future

Goal has learned that Hwang is weighing up his options after a frustrating start to his career at Leipzig, with a potential Premier League switch still on his radar.

The Korean forward could still decide to remain in Germany, though, as he prepares to reunite with his former manager at Salzburg Jesse Marsch.

Hwang thrived under Marsch in Austria last season and could relish the chance to work with the American coach again when he replaces Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig at the end of the current campaign.

Hwang's overall career record

Hwang graduated to Salzburg's senior squad as a teenager back in 2015, and took in loan spells at Liefering and Hamburg before finding his feet under Marsch at Red Bull Arena in 2019-20.

The forward contributed 16 goals and 22 assists to Salzburg's cause across 40 appearances last term, helping them wrap up an Austrian league and cup double while also starring in the Champions League.

Hwang won five more trophies during his time with the club, and left with 45 goals to his name from 126 games, but has been unable to reach the same heights at Leipzig.

Leipzig are still in contention for Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal glory heading into the final weeks of the campaign, but the former Salzburg star has only scored twice in 21 matches so far.

The striker had a particularly difficult battle with Covid-19 over the winter which saw him miss more than a month of action.

