The 20-year-old attacker is under scrutiny after a costly lapse during Monaco's away game at Racing Strasbourg. The disciplinary commission of the French professional league, the LFP, has now stepped in to review the incident and decide on a possible punishment.

The flashpoint came in the 71st minute of last Saturday's match. After the former Under-17 world and European champion scored the goal that made it 1-1 with a fine solo effort, he then let himself get dragged into a controversial reaction. TV pictures clearly showed Brunner making an unmistakable gesture towards the opposing fans' section and running his finger across his throat.

Strasbourg supporters responded to the provocation straight away with a piercing chorus of whistles. The referee did not punish the action on the pitch, so Brunner initially escaped without a booking. Now, though, the association's judiciary is stepping in retrospectively.

Frederic Thiriez, president of the independent National Ethics Council of the French Football Federation, commented on the proceedings to L'Equipe: "In our preliminary assessment, the player's gesture could constitute a violation of the principle of exemplary behaviour laid down in the ethics charter. However, I would like to stress that we are not judging the case. The disciplinary commission will do that - as will the question of whether a sanction must be imposed at all."

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Throat-slitting gesture during goal celebration: How many matches could Paris Brunner be banned for?

If the panel interprets the gesture as threatening or intimidating behaviour, the forward could face a mandatory ban of up to four matches.

Brunner himself then tried to calm the situation and pointed to previous abuse from the stands: "They spoke about my family, my mother and my father. I could see those who insulted me," Brunner explained. The Gelsenkirchen-born player added: "After the goal, there were a lot of emotions involved, especially after a goal like that. I did not want to be disrespectful."

On the pitch, the attacking talent has enjoyed a clear upturn in recent months. Brunner moved from Borussia Dortmund to the Principality in summer 2024. With the fine equaliser in Strasbourg, he had already scored his third Ligue 1 goal of the season and his fifth competitive goal overall in a Monaco shirt.