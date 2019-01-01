Even Real Madrid's Zidane is feeling the heat - Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The 34-year-old mentor has vowed to improve the Buccaneers' current results with the team enduring a poor run under his guidance

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena says even high-profile coaches can succumb under the pressure of managing the club.

The young tactician has endured a difficult spell while in charge of the Buccaneers, having masterminded only one win out of seven matches across all competitions.

Mokwena gave an example of French coach Zinedine Zidane, whose Spanish giants have blown hot and cold this season.

“We must find the answer, but it’s not easy. Look at , and Real Madrid are struggling and there are question marks about [Zinedine] Zidane, so who are we?" Mokwena asked when speaking to the media.

"Even in that space, there are high-profile teams and players who are struggling.

Mokwena then took responsibility for the Buccaneers' poor results and he is confident the team will improve.

“We have to take it and we know what we have to work on, it’s clear. And we will do that and we will improve," the former assistant coach continued.

"Last season was a similar story if you remember how we started, but we stabilised things and improved the team.

"They know what to do, we learnt from that experience. I can say as much as I want, but coaches are judged by results and we have to improve them, which is the most important thing."

Mokwena will use the upcoming international break to fine-tune Pirates having recorded one win, three defeats and three draws in seven matches under his guidance.

The Soweto giants will then take on Stellenbosch FC in a clash on Saturday, October 26.