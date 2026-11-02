Summer signing Saibari faces three to four months out after tearing his syndesmosis, board member for sport Max Eberl said on Monday. Eberl said they also "assume that Gnabry will not be available to play until Christmas."

Saturday's Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund left both attacking players injured. Saibari underwent surgery on Sunday, while Gnabry sustained a muscle injury in his left thigh.

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What next for Jamal Musiala?

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala is nearing a comeback after suffering a torn muscle fibre while with the national team at the end of September. "We hope he can resume team training during the international break and then be eased back through partial appearances," said Eberl.

For Musiala, 23, the longer absence is also linked to his "less than seamless" preparations. He collapsed twice during that period because of absence seizures resulting from a neurological dysfunction.

Bayern do not want to take any risks with Musiala and want him "100 per cent fit". Luis Díaz, who is also injured, is expected to join team training after the international break.

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich play away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The following Saturday, they visit FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.