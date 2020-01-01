'Even Golden Arrows can beat Bafana Bafana' - Twitter roasts Ntseki

Here's how social media fans reacted to the friendly result against the Brave Warriors

Bafana Bafana let their slim 1-0 lead slip through their fingers as they eventually played to a 1-1 draw with Namibia in Thursday's international friendly at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

While the result didn't 'surprise' the majority of South African football fans on Twitter, the swipe they took at Bafana was clearly because of the disappointment they felt after the final whistle more so because the team had dominated this fixture in the past.

One fan thinks Bafana won't even beat .

Golden arrows can beat Bafana Bafana shame stru pic.twitter.com/f0AOPadXYd — Shane M'cGregor❄ (@Skhentwa) October 8, 2020

Bafana at it again? Popular comedian Trevor Noah once made a joke about how the senior national team either draws or loses, and how the fans are compelled to celebrate a draw even against relatively smaller nations.

Are South Africans tired of Bafana Bafana?

To be honest we don’t need Bafana Bafana, it’s okay to not have a national team badumedi. pic.twitter.com/oxNTAHsnjW — Mopheme Metsi (@Bakoenamanoto1) October 8, 2020

Bafana Bafana needs to be disassembled asap. What a useless football team that represents SA. https://t.co/ePlF6YeYuf — Kwanele Khathi (@KsKhathi) October 8, 2020

Bafana Bafana should be canned like Isidingo..mxa — #MackertingPTYLTD (@juniorpatji) October 8, 2020

Molefi Ntseki also didn't survive the roasting from Twitter users, and the majority feels he shouldn't be coaching Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana need Benni to coach the national team. He will get the best out of the boys..we are goin nowhere with Ntseki — Salome (@Sallymathole) October 8, 2020

Percy Tau shouldn't have accepted a national team call up,,,, because he came all the way for this crap team and risk contracting COVID19,,,



Bafana Bafana is a proper disaster. Molefi Ntseki can never be better than Baxter so why are we still wasting time? — Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) October 8, 2020

Molefi Ntseki is a fraud, this guy is a real plumber and he will not take Bafana Bafana anywhere. He must be sacked, We have lot of good players but ena he just chose Europe stigmatised bench warmers Mxa. Zungu+Lorch+Zwane+Mokoena can make a deadliest midfield. — 🇿🇦Thabo Ledwaba🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ThaboX101) October 8, 2020

That Bafana Bafana coach needs to go back and continue with OMO adverts😏 pic.twitter.com/kMu9NxvjAD — Lucky®🇿🇦 (@LazaDaKid_SA) October 8, 2020

I need the Hawks to investigate how this man got the Bafana Bafana job ngeke. https://t.co/zyZwXuK6UE — Thandokuhle Mncube (@Thandomnc) October 8, 2020