European Under-21 Championship: Groups, fixtures, teams & favourites

Goal brings you everything you need to know about this summer's youth tournament in Italy

With all 12 teams having been confirmed for the tournament, this year's European Under-21 Championship will get underway in and San Marino as the sides search for continental glory.

Defending champions are favourites for the competition and will be looking to clinch a third youth European Championship, while Italy will be seeking their first U-21 European title since 2004.

Goal takes a look the 2019 European U-21 Championship, how it works and key dates and fixture information.

What is the 2019 European Under-21 Championship?

This year's European Under-21 Championship is the 22nd edition of the biennial youth football tournament organised by UEFA for the men's U-21 national teams of Europe.

The finals will be hosted in an array of cities and venues across Italy and San Marino this summer, where a total of 12 teams will play to be crowned U-21 continental champions.

Players who are born on or after January 1, 1998 will be eligible to participate, and this tournament will serve as European qualifying for the Olympic football tournament.

The group winners and the best runner-up advance to the semi-finals and qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The tournament will comprise of 12 teams competing in the group stage before progressing immediately to the semi-finals and finals.

The group phase is set to begin on June 16 with taking on and host nation Italy competing against , with the final to be held on June 30 at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

European Under-21 Championship Group A tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇮🇹 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇪🇸 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇵🇱 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇧🇪 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 16 Poland vs Belgium 5:30pm Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia Jun 16 DR Congo vs 8pm Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Jun 19 Spain vs Belgium 5:30pm Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia Jun 19 Italy vs Poland 8pm Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna Jun 22 Belgium vs Italy 8pm Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia Jun 22 Spain vs Poland 8pm Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna

European Under-21 Championship Group B tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇩🇪 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇷🇸 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 17 Serbia vs Austria 5:30pm Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste Jun 17 Germany vs Denmark 8pm Stadio Friuli, Udine Jun 20 Denmark vs Austria 5:30pm Stadio Friuli, Udine Jun 20 Germany vs Serbia 8pm Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste Jun 23 Austria vs Germany 8pm Stadio Friuli, Udine Jun 23 Denmark vs Serbia 8pm Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste

European Under-21 Championship Group C tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇷🇴 Romania 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 18 Romania vs Croatia 5:30pm San Marino Stadium, Serravalle Jun 18 England vs France 8pm Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena Jun 21 England vs Romania 5:30pm Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena Jun 21 France vs Croatia 8pm San Marino Stadium, Serravalle Jun 24 Croatia vs England 8pm San Marino Stadium, Serravalle Jun 24 France vs Romania 8pm Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena

European Under-21 Championship favourites

Germany are 11/2 favourites according to bet 365 to defend their 2017 title and are the number one ranked U-21 team, having qualified for the finals with flying colours. The young German team finished first in Group 5 of their qualification group, 10 points ahead of second-placed Norway and a further 11 over and Israel. They won eight of their 10 qualifiers, losing just once, and recorded a memorable 6-1 victory over Azerbaijan.

England are backed at 7/2 odds to win the tournament following a similarly impressive qualifying phase that saw them finish first in their group, winning eight of their 10 games and drawing just twice. The are unbeaten in the build-up to the tournament and will be keen to build from emphatic qualifying victories over the , , and Latvia.

The young France team are 4/1 odds to follow in the footsteps of their senior men's team who became world champions in 2018, with forward Martin Terrier scoring seven goals in the qualification stages and the side winning nine out of 10 qualifiers, losing once.

Host nation Italy, who earned automatic qualification into the tournament, can be backed with odds of 11/2.

Previous European Under-21 Championship winners

Defending champions Germany are two-time winners of the competition, while hosts Italy have been victors a record five times, though they last won the tournament in 2004.

In 2017, Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the final with the solitary goal scored by right-back Mitchel Weiser in the final in Poland.

Marco Asensio was the second-highest goalscorer in the 2017 competition with three goals, followed by the likes of Max Meyer, Gerard Deulofeu, Tammy Abraham and Serge Gnabry on two goals apiece.

England won the competition in 1982 and 1984, with the Netherlands and also having won the tournament twice.