Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Kasimpasa SK v Trabzonspor - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

European kick-off: Mohamed Salah starts for the first time with Trabzon

M. Salah
Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Ferencvaros
Europa League Qualification
Egypt
Türkiye
Hungary

The Egyptian star tops the Trabzon lineup

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, the new star of Turkish side Trabzonspor, starts for the club for the first time in his career on Thursday evening against Hungary's Ferencvaros.

Trabzonspor host the Hungarians at the "Papara Park" stadium in the first leg of the qualifying preliminary round for the 2026-2027 UEFA Europa League.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

Salah began his Trabzonspor career at domestic level, coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa on the opening weekend of the Turkish league last Saturday.

Europa League Qualification
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC

The second leg of the European tie takes place at Ferencvaros's stadium in Hungary next Thursday.

First, though, Trabzonspor face Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday in the second round of the Turkish league.

Coach Fatih Tekke picked the following Trabzonspor line-up for today's match:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana.

Defence: Lopez Cabral - Chibuike Nwaiwu - Cenk Ozkacar - Wagner Pina.

Midfield: Melih Kabasakal - Umut Nayir - Benjamin Bouchouari.

Attack: Noah Sawiolo - Paul Onuachu - Mohamed Salah.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google