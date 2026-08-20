Egypt's Mohamed Salah, the new star of Turkish side Trabzonspor, starts for the club for the first time in his career on Thursday evening against Hungary's Ferencvaros.

Trabzonspor host the Hungarians at the "Papara Park" stadium in the first leg of the qualifying preliminary round for the 2026-2027 UEFA Europa League.

Salah began his Trabzonspor career at domestic level, coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa on the opening weekend of the Turkish league last Saturday.

The second leg of the European tie takes place at Ferencvaros's stadium in Hungary next Thursday.

First, though, Trabzonspor face Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday in the second round of the Turkish league.

Coach Fatih Tekke picked the following Trabzonspor line-up for today's match:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana.

Defence: Lopez Cabral - Chibuike Nwaiwu - Cenk Ozkacar - Wagner Pina.

Midfield: Melih Kabasakal - Umut Nayir - Benjamin Bouchouari.

Attack: Noah Sawiolo - Paul Onuachu - Mohamed Salah.

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