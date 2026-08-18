European giants announce transfer of Mamelodi Sundowns winger - 'He likes to attack space with and without the ball'

In a statement released on the clubs website they confirmed the acquisition of the young South African:

F.C. Copenhagen are delighted to announce the signing of South Africa international Thapelo Maseko.

The 22-year-old moves to Copenhagen from Mamelodi Sundowns on a four-year contract, arriving in the Danish capital on the back of impressive performances in South African football.

He has established himself as a key player for Mamelodi Sundowns while also making his mark on the South Africa national team, where he recently scored the winning goal against South Korea during this summer’s World Cup.

Maseko is a left-footed winger who possesses a direct playing style and exceptional speed.





Director of Football, Kristjaan Speakman, says of Maseko’s arrival: “We’re building a balanced squad with different profiles and Thapelo is an exciting addition. He’s comfortable to play on both sides of the pitch and likes to attack space with and without the ball. His game is progressing and recent exposure at international level has shown his ability to play on the biggest stage.

"He’s been patient and shown a strong desire to join F.C. Copenhagen, it was a competitive process to acquire him, and we are very happy to welcome him into our group.”

F.C. Copenhagen head coach, Bo Svensson, looks forward to working with Maseko and has high expectations for the South African.

"In Thapelo, we get an explosive, dynamic player with exceptional qualities in direct, 1-on-1 situations. His pace and ability to challenge his direct opponent will make him a constant threat in behind, but he can also use his left foot to assist teammates when cutting inside," says Svensson.

"There are naturally still elements to refine, but Thapelo's potential is high, and he always works tirelessly for the team, so we are really looking forward to working with him on a daily basis."

Maseko: It's a dream come true

For Maseko, a dream is coming true, and he is determined to put all his energy into making a difference from day one on the training pitch.

"I am very proud of this agreement. It is a dream come true. To me, F.C. Copenhagen are a very special club. They are a club that is highly recognised internationally, and Zuma has told me so many great things about the club, the fans, and the city. I am looking forward to experiencing it all myself," says Maseko.

"I am truly honoured to get this opportunity, and it fills me with hunger and ambition. I have come here to make a difference and leave my mark on the club. I have big ambitions for the club and on a personal level. I come here to win, and I am very excited to get out on the pitch and give everything I've got."

Maseko will wear shirt no. 12, and it is not expected to be changed after the transfer window closes.







