European club reportedly table bid for Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis - 'Don’t be surprised to see him leave before the transfer window closes'

Orlando Pirates could be facing a major decision regarding the future of their star winger Oswin Appollis, with a report in The Citizen claiming that a French club has submitted a formal proposal to acquire his services.

Having already facilitated the high-profile departures of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi to overseas outfits during the current transfer window, the Buccaneers could face the prospect of another league title-winning stalwart moving on.





"Don’t be surprised to see Oswin leave Pirates before the transfer window closes," the source told Phakaaathi.

"There’s serious interest in him, and an offer for him from a European team has been tabled already.

"I think it’s from France, but it’s not easy to get information from Pirates these days; they protect it," the source concluded.

The French transfer window closed on September 1 so if it is a club from that country, they will have to wait until January before they can register a new player.

Other smaller European nation's transfer windows remain open, as well as several windows in league's based in the Middle East.









Appollis only joined the Buccaneers at the start of the 2025/26 season after making the switch from Polokwane City, but his impact was immediate and profound.

He played a central role in helping Pirates secure the league title alongside two domestic cup trophies, eventually being crowned the Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season.

His domestic brilliance was a catalyst for his inclusion in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he successfully showcased his abilities on the global stage.

The reported interest from France follows a period of intense scouting by several global heavyweights who were alerted to Appollis' potential during the World Cup.

Prior to the reported bid from Ligue 1, the winger had been linked with various illustrious clubs, including Portuguese giants FC Porto, French side OGC Nice, and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.

Whether there is any substance to the recent claim of a bid tabled, only time will tell.



