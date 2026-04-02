European and Gulf clubs battle it out for World Cup prospect Wahbi

Moroccan goalkeeper Yannis Benchaouch, who plays for Monaco in France, has attracted interest from numerous European and Gulf clubs.

The website "Foot Mercato" reported that Benchaouch, aged 19, has refused to renew his contract with Monaco and is planning to leave the French league.

Benchaouch is one of the discoveries of coach Mohamed Wahbi, who led Morocco to the Under-20 World Cup title.

Wahbi recently took charge of the Morocco senior national team following the departure of Walid Regragui.

"Foot Mercato" noted that Benchaouch has attracted interest from the Italian trio of Inter Milan, Monza and Modena.

He is also attracting interest from several French, Dutch, Belgian and Spanish clubs, as well as Qatari side Al-Gharafa, who are keen to secure his services.

Read also

Rashford holds the key to the Moroccan star’s return to Barcelona