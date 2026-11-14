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Erling Haaland scored in Norway's 3-1 win over Wales today, Saturday, in the UEFA Nations League, reaching 66 international goals in 60 matches with the senior national team, cementing his place among the leading scorers for European national teams during 2026.

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The Manchester City striker converted an 88th-minute penalty to complete Norway's treble, with Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup having found the net in the 59th and 68th minutes. David Brooks grabbed Wales' only goal in the 79th.

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That goal took Haaland to 11 for Norway in 2026, third on the list of European scorers at senior international level this year.

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Only three men sit above him. France star Kylian Mbappé and Sweden striker Viktor Gyökeres share second place on 12, while England's Harry Kane, the Ballon d'Or winner, tops the list with 14.

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Gyökeres, now at Arsenal, struck twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Haaland's numbers carry real weight given his scoring rate. He has racked up 66 goals in 60 internationals, better than a goal a game, a rare feat at this level.

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No European player had reached that mark inside his first 60 senior caps since German legend Gerd Müller, who did it before the 1974 World Cup. Müller scored his 66th international goal in his 59th match, then drew a blank in his 60th, according to French network "stats foot".

The numbers don't stop with his country. Haaland boasts a scoring rate of more than a goal a game in the UEFA Champions League too.

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UEFA statistics put the Norwegian on 61 goals in 60 Champions League matches. Among players with at least 20 goals in both competitions, he stands as one of the very few to sustain such a rate for club and country alike.

His strike against Wales sealed Norway's 3-1 win on Saturday in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

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Nusa had opened the scoring in the 59th minute, with Schjelderup adding the second in the 68th.

Brooks pulled one back for Wales in the 79th minute before Haaland settled it from the spot, two minutes from the end of normal time.

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The result moved Norway onto 6 points and into third in the group, setting up a decisive clash with second-placed Denmark, who have 9. Portugal lead the way on 12.