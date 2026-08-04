Media figure Ahmed Shobair has revealed the latest developments in Al Ahly's transfer business, clarifying the truth about offers received by the duo Mostafa Shobair and Emam Ashour during the current summer window. He also outlined the club's stance on renewing several players' contracts and the latest on those set to depart before the new season.

Mostafa Shobair is tied to a contract with Al Ahly running until the summer of 2027, while Emam Ashour's deal runs until the summer of 2028. Ahmed Shobair said during his radio remarks that Mostafa received two European offers in recent days, the first from Denmark's Nordsjælland.

Ahmed Shobair explained: "Hossam El-Zanaty, the sporting director of Nordsjælland, contacted me, and I told him that I do not get involved in such matters, then he asked me to find out the financial fee required to sell Mostafa Shobair, but I told him that I did not know that."

"I asked him to contact Essam Serag, and indeed a dialogue took place between the two clubs," he added. "And because this season is the last in Mostafa Shobair's contract as far as the Danish club is concerned, they presented an offer worth one million dollars, especially as they are in urgent need of the goalkeeper after their season had begun, but Al Ahly told them to forget the matter entirely, and that Mostafa Shobair's departure at this figure is not on the table, and even if the fee were doubled, the player would not be available for sale."

He continued: "The second offer came from the Czech side Slavia Prague, where the club's agent spoke to me, and I also told him of the necessity of contacting Al Ahly officials, but the matter ended quickly after the club confirmed there was no intention to part with the goalkeeper."

The Czech club tried to convince the player to move, Shobair noted, drawing on his participation in eight Champions League matches. He stressed that he does not get involved in Mostafa Shobair's negotiations, adding that the goalkeeper recently signed with a Spanish agency as part of the arrangements for his professional future.

A Turkish offer for Ashour: a clear message from Al Ahly

Turning to Emam Ashour's situation, Shobair said: "An offer reached the player from one of the Turkish clubs worth 3.5 million dollars, and it could have risen to 4 or even 5 million dollars, but Al Ahly rejected the offer outright."

The club is determined to keep the player, he explained, and holds a strong contractual position with Ashour's deal still running for two more seasons. He added: "Al Ahly delivered a clear message to Emam Ashour that he is an important player and that they need him, and the player greatly appreciated that."

Ashour's family prefers him to stay in Egypt, Shobair pointed out, especially after his previous experience in the Danish league, which was not successful due to the difficulty of adapting to the language and the atmosphere there. The matter is still under discussion, he confirmed, but has become close to being settled.

Al Ahly intensifies negotiations to renew the quartet's contracts

Shobair revealed that the Al Ahly management has stepped up talks with four of the team's most prominent players: Emam Ashour, Mostafa Shobair, Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim. The aim is to finalise their renewals before the delegation travels to Spain next Thursday.

All four are ready to renew, Shobair confirmed. He added: "The vision has become much clearer compared to what it was before the World Cup, because the negotiations have entered a serious phase, and the quartet have become part of the first category at Al Ahly."

He stressed: "There are two players from the quartet who have become very close to signing the renewal contracts, and it is possible to finalise everything today or tomorrow, but the lack of time represents a challenge, especially as the team's delegation will depart for Spain during the period from 6 to 20 August."

Shobair settles the position of those departing Al Ahly

Shobair also addressed the list of players nominated to leave, explaining that Ahmed Eid, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Ahmed Reda and El-Saay have become close to staying. He put the likelihood of them remaining at more than 90%.

By contrast, the club intends for Mohamed Sherif to leave despite the good level he showed during the preparation period. Omar Kamal Abdel Wahed has fallen out of the team's plans, Shobair confirmed, and thanks were extended to him, his spell with Al Ahly having brought little success.

Reda Slim is close to moving to one of two clubs, Morocco's FAR Rabat or Egypt's Al Masry, he added, while Al Ahly is working towards a final settlement with Mohamed El-Dawy "Cristo".

He concluded by revealing that Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane is now outside Al Ahly's plans. The president of Qatar's Al-Shamal club has announced the completion of all procedures for signing the player, ahead of his official arrival at the club.