Europa League round of 32 draw: Man Utd handed Sociedad tie, Arsenal land Benfica & Tottenham face Wolfsberger

All three English clubs have been handed tough opponents in the first knockout phase of Europe's second tier competition

have been handed a tie against in the round of 32, while have landed and will face Wolfsberger.

United will travel to the Anoeta to face current leaders Real Sociedad after dropping into Europe's second-tier competition following their exit.

The Red Devils made it through to the semi-finals last season only to be beaten by eventual winners , and are among the favourites to win the trophy again come May, but Sociedad will likely provide a stern test of their credentials.

Arsenal have also been handed a tough draw against Portuguese giants Benfica, who are currently sitting second in the Primeira Liga. The Gunners will be protecting a 100 per cent record when they take on Jorge Jesus's side, having won all six of their matches in Group B.

Meanwhile, two-time Europa League winner Jose Mourinho's bid to deliver long-awaited silverware at Tottenham will continue at Wolfsberger, who have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far.

Europa League Round of 32 draw in full:

vs Tottenham

vs

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Arsenal

Crvena Zvezda vs

Salzburg vs

Braga vs

Krasnodar vs

vs Leverkusen

Molde vs

Granada vs

vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

vs

Olympiacos vs

The first legs of the round of 32 ties will be played on February 18, 2021, while the second legs are scheduled to take place seven days later.