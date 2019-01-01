Europa League: Rennes striker M’baye Niang doubtful for Celtic clash

The Senegal international suffered an injury in training and will undergo a late fitness test to ascertain his readiness for his side’s European game

M’baye Niang remains a doubt for ’ game against Scottish champions on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old picked up an injury in training and missed his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Brest in their last outing on Saturday.

The Red and Blacks manager Julien Stephan has confirmed the striker will undergo tests to ascertain if he could play a part against the Bhoys.

“There will be a final test this afternoon for Mbaye Niang, otherwise for the rest, not injured compared to the league match,” Stephan said in a pre-match press conference.

In the 2019-20 season, the international has scored two goals in four league appearances.